We regret to announce the passing of Mrs Gloria Joan Velez Lane (nee Griffith) on September 5, 2019. Her loved ones are left to cherish her memory: her devoted husband of 60 years, James Ellwood Lane; daughters: Allison and Rhonda Lane; her son: Edwin Lane; her granddaughter: Arielle Moody and grandson: Ellwood Lane. She was predeceased by her siblings, sisters: Ada Griffiths, Margaret DeShields and Anne Manigault (nee DeSilva); brothers: Donald and Edward DeSilva. Her funeral service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Bethel A.M.E. Church, 1300 Druid Hill Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland 21217 at 10am.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019