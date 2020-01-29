AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of MRS GRACE EMILY GERALDINE GILBERT, wife of the late Granville Gilbert Sr, daughter of the late Mildred Dill and "Chummy" Minors, loving mother to Granville Jr, Wayne, Millard, Ian, sister to the late Reginald (Olga) and Alphoso Dill, Morton, Golden and Leon Bean, Edith Bean, Lorlitta Jones, Sandra Simons and Marva Clark, in her 93rd year. Funeral service arrangements have been made for Friday, January 31, 2020 at 1pm at Augustus Funeral Home.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020