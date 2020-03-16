We regret to announce the death of Graeme Edwin Seaton, former General Manager of Pan American Airlines - Bermuda, son of Demetrius Edwin Michael Seaton and Margarita Tubb Seaton of Sydney, Australia and beloved husband of Rhonda Dismont-Seaton of Warwick, Bermuda in his 88th year.Graeme is survived by son Teva Edwin Seaton, daughter Tiare Michelle Seaton-Brisette (Alan) of Honolulu, Hawaii, and step-daughter Jessica Amanda Lindsay Dismont of Bermuda.There will be a celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date. AMIS Memorial ChapelBermuda Cremation Service
Published in The Royal Gazette on Mar. 16, 2020