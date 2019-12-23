Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GREGG SEARS SMITH. View Sign Obituary

AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of REV GREGG SEARS SMITH, father of Gregg Jr (Ashley), Chauncey and Jason Smith.Rev Gregg passed away in Florida on November 29, 2019, where he has resided for the past 20 years after living in New York for over 30 years. He is also survived by his brother: Pastor George Smith (Sylvia), Pastor Grant Smith (Gwen), Pastor Gladwyn Dean Smith (Jonelle) and many family and friends in Bermuda and the United States.He was predeceased by his parents Bishop Chauncey and Mother Louise Smith, his brothers: Gershwyn (Shiloh) and Glenfield (Buff) Smith.A memorial service is planned for later in 2020.



AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of REV GREGG SEARS SMITH, father of Gregg Jr (Ashley), Chauncey and Jason Smith.Rev Gregg passed away in Florida on November 29, 2019, where he has resided for the past 20 years after living in New York for over 30 years. He is also survived by his brother: Pastor George Smith (Sylvia), Pastor Grant Smith (Gwen), Pastor Gladwyn Dean Smith (Jonelle) and many family and friends in Bermuda and the United States.He was predeceased by his parents Bishop Chauncey and Mother Louise Smith, his brothers: Gershwyn (Shiloh) and Glenfield (Buff) Smith.A memorial service is planned for later in 2020. Published in The Royal Gazette on Dec. 23, 2019

