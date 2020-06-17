We regret to announce the death of MR. GREGORY WILLIAM BELBODA, son of the late George E. Belboda Sr. and the late Ruth Ismay Belboda nee Simmons of 8 Lookout Lane, Devonshire DV 05 in his 67th year. He leaves to cherish his memory, son Tristan Raynor and daughter Kandice Smith; grandchildren Tiara and Kaiden; brothers: Michael (Christine), George (Mesel), Glenn (Tracey), and Aaron Belboda, and Eric Furbert (Paula); sisters: Bernadette Belboda (Dennis), St. Cecilia James, Floretta Davis and Glendora Pearman (Franklyn), and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.He was predeceased by sister Marionette Richardson and brother Vincent M. Belboda Sr.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on June 17, 2020