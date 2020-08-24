WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING of GREGORY THOMAS 'JOE' HOLDIPP, son of John and Marjorie Holdipp, loving father to Joleesa Holdipp (mother of daughter Lucinda Holdipp), grandfather to Kree Holdipp, brother to John Holdipp Jr., Roydon, Michael Holdipp, Glenna Andrews, Dr. Beverly Ann Taylor and the late Keith Holdipp, special friend to Juhala Lambert, in his 64th year of 8 Crossland Road, Pembroke.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Aug. 24, 2020