Grennell (Nell) Bassett Harris March 23, 1934 to May 21, 2020Beloved mother Grennell Joan Bassett Harris (nee) Richardson, also fondly known to many in Bermuda as Auntie Nell of ZBM's "Junior Club," wife of (passed) Kenneth Phillip Harris, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020 (the birthdate of her beloved husband Kenny), at The Symphony at Stuart Senior Living Facility in Florida, with her daughter by her side.Grennell (Nell) leaves behind a legacy in broadcast television and radio both in Bermuda, where she was most known for her time on the popular TV show "Junior Club" and other radio and TV programs; and in the United States, where she broke the glass ceiling as a black woman in media in the 1960's, building a remarkable career in TV, radio and film. She was one of the first black female radio personalities in New York City on WNEW-FM; was the host of the syndicated television show "For You Black Woman" interviewing a myriad of celebrities including former sports reporter Jayne Kennedy and performing icon Grace Jones; and was a cast member of the soap opera "Hidden Faces."Following her career in the public eye, Nell served as the Executive Director of the Arts Center of Northern Jersey; taught public speaking to executives in the New York and New Jersey area; and served as a Board Member of the Girl Scouts of America in Bergen County, New Jersey.Nell was 86 years old and is survived by her daughters, Roxanne Bassett Pye, Penelope Bassett and Tiffani Carter-Thompson; her siblings brother Clyde Richardson, brothers (passed) Randolph Richardson and Gladwyn Richardson, sisters (passed) Marlene B. Landy and Lofaye Darrell; and her grandsons Ronnie, Marcus and Miles, great grandson Dalton and numerous nieces and nephews.A celebration of her illustrious, well-lived life will be held in Somerset, Bermuda at a later date, when restrictions permit."Dance like nobody's watching, love like you've never been hurt, sing like nobody's listening, live like it's heaven on earth."



