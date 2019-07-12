A home-going service celebrating the life of GWENDOLYN JEANETTE JOELL, beloved wife of Robin Joell, daughter of the late Edith Watson, mother of Judith Alexander, Derek Joell (deceased) and Angela Joell, and sister of Sylvia Reeves (Roy) and the late Elsie Burrows, will be held at St James Anglican Church, Somerset, TODAY, Friday, July 12 at 2pm. Interment will immediately follow at Somerset Methodist Cemetery, Long Bay Lane, Somerset.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on July 12, 2019