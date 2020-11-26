HAROLD WENDELL MANSFIELD YOUNG

Obituary

WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF HAROLD WENDELL MANSFIELD 'JUG' YOUNG, loving husband of the late Deanna Young, son of the late Kenneth and Claudine Young; devoted father of Terry-Lynn Paynter (Valerie), Nicole Lewis (Troy), Harold Young Jr, Nicole Young, Kelly Young (Noelle), Tamisha Young and Stacey O'Brien in his 76th year formerly of 2 Train Track Lane, Paget. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 26, 2020
