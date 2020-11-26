WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF HAROLD WENDELL MANSFIELD 'JUG' YOUNG, loving husband of the late Deanna Young, son of the late Kenneth and Claudine Young; devoted father of Terry-Lynn Paynter (Valerie), Nicole Lewis (Troy), Harold Young Jr, Nicole Young, Kelly Young (Noelle), Tamisha Young and Stacey O'Brien in his 76th year formerly of 2 Train Track Lane, Paget. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 26, 2020