WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF: - Harold Wendell Mansfield 'Jug' Young. A Homegoing service for the late HAROLD WENDELL MANSFIELD 'JUG' YOUNG, loving husband of the late Deanna Young, son of the late Kenneth and Claudine Young; devoted father of Terry-Lynn Paynter (Valerie), Nicole Lewis (Troy), Harold Young Jr, Nicole Young, Kelly Young (Noelle), Tamisha Young, Stacey O'Brien, in his 76th year formerly of 2 Train Track Lane, Paget, will be held at St Paul AME Church, Hamilton on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 2pm. Viewing will be held at Augustus Funeral Home Rose Chapel on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 7.30pm â€" 9.00pm also at St.Paul AME Church, Hamilton on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 1.00pm â€" 1.50pm.Lovingly remembered by grandchildren: Zeiko Lewis, Alnique Young-Looby, Zekiah Lewis, Nakeah Simons, Torano Young, Melakai and Malik Gibbons, Adonis Young, Isaiah O'Brien; special friends: Oriel O'Brien, Gina Stevens and numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren.He was predeceased by sister: Ida Young; brothers: Willis Smith and Kenyetta Young; best friend: Thadeous Stevens. Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2020