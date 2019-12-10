A private graveside service was held on December 7, 2019, for HARRY KROMER, SR, beloved husband of the late Grace Kromer.Harry is survived by his daughter: Anne Grimes; son: Harry Kromer, Jr, (Heather) and step-son: Donald Lewis (Veronica). He also leaves behind grandchildren: Ryan Kromer (Marie), Michelle Halpin (Ben), Courtney Kromer and Matthew Lewis and great-grandchildren: Bianca Kromer, Michael Kromer, Alexa Halpin and Preston Halpin.He was pre-deceased by his son: Norman (Jeannie), his brother: Frank and sisters: Agnes, Helen and Nellie. He is remembered by nephew: Kevin Frank (Sandra), sisters-in-law: Alma and Linda, special friend/former daughter-in-law: Diana Fearis, lifelong friend:Tony Correira, the W.J. Boyle & Son staff, the wonderful team at Westmeath and numerous nieces and nephews in Canada, the US and Africa.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019