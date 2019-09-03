Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry Lancaster. View Sign Obituary

A celebration of the life of Harry Lancaster, cherished husband of the late Ann (Barritt) Lancaster and beloved father of Trudi (David) Pugh and Kim (Stefan) Stecko, will be held at St John's Church, St John's Road, Pembroke on Wednesday September 4, 2019 at 2pm. Harry was the truly devoted grandfather of Christopher (Rahmath) Northrup, Meredith and Thomas Pugh and Zachary and Meagan Stecko. Harry was also the proud great-grandfather of Ridhwaan Limbada and Layla Ann Northrup. Interment will follow the service in St John's Churchyard.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PALS at PO Box DV 19, Devonshire DV BX or online at



A celebration of the life of Harry Lancaster, cherished husband of the late Ann (Barritt) Lancaster and beloved father of Trudi (David) Pugh and Kim (Stefan) Stecko, will be held at St John's Church, St John's Road, Pembroke on Wednesday September 4, 2019 at 2pm. Harry was the truly devoted grandfather of Christopher (Rahmath) Northrup, Meredith and Thomas Pugh and Zachary and Meagan Stecko. Harry was also the proud great-grandfather of Ridhwaan Limbada and Layla Ann Northrup. Interment will follow the service in St John's Churchyard.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PALS at PO Box DV 19, Devonshire DV BX or online at www.pals.bm .Harry is also survived by his brother: Jack Lancaster of Stowe, Vermont and his children: Dr Tim Lancaster, Christa, Guy and Bettina; nieces: Karen Keeble and Susan Darrell (daughters of Mavis); numerous Barritt and Munns cousins-in-law, very long term friends Joan Tatem and Donald Johnson and special neighbour, Grace Young. Not to be forgotten, Harry's border collie buddy, Bailey, will sorely miss Harry's gentle companionship. He was predeceased by his parents William and Elsie Lancaster and sister, Mavis Eldridge and nephew, Ross Eldridge. Colours are preferred. Gentlemen: jackets and ties are not required. Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bm Bulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services Published in The Royal Gazette from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Royal Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers