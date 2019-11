Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel Marlene Holder. View Sign Obituary

A home-going service for Hazel Marlene Holder, daughter of the late Humphrey and Edna Holder (nee Minors), mother of Clyde Holder (Gaynette), sister to Barbara Richardson (late Evelyn), Jean Moffet-Holder (late Seamus), Sybil Trott, Henry (Barbara), Wayne (Deborah); grandmother to Jahni Holder and Damon Seymour, in her 84th year, of #7 Pembroke Park Lane will be held at The Hamilton Seventh-day Adventist Church on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 1pm.Interment will follow the service at St John's Cemetery. Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Augustus Funeral Home on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 7.30pm - 9pm also at The Hamilton Seventh-day Adventist Church on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 12pm - 12.55pm.Lovingly remembered by great-grandchildren: Jyier and Cassidy; nieces: Juliette Masters (late Clayton), Wendell; godsons: Phillip (Darnell), Andre (Wendy) Richardson, Kent Holder, Troy (Christine), Terrance, Tracy Trott, Antione (Kathy), Finnie (Tanya), Wayne (Jodie) and Onika Holder; great-nephews: Vance Masters, Phillip Ricardson Jr, Jazario Holder-Brimmer, Jeffrey and Nasayde Guerrero, Mateo, Jaden, Johnathan and Grayson Holder; great-nieces: Mez Richardson, Mica Trott, Chante Ford, Shaunesse Frontin-Holder, Dianna Auguste, Michaela and Emma Holder; godchildren: Chole and Clairmont Joell; special friends: Sandra McGee, Margaret Robinson, LaVina (Pudge) Cameron, Louise and Ervin Moore, Jean Joell, Marilyn Ratteray and Michael Pemberton; Hamilton Seventh-day Adventist family, and many other friends and family too numerous to mention.Hazel Holder was predeceased by her sister: Betty Talbot; brother: William Talbot; nephews: Derek Richardson and Alan



