We, the family of the late HEATHER ARLENE BRANGMAN (nee Stines), regret to announce her passing on June 6, 2019 in a nursing facility in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Heather was born in KEMH and grew up in North Shore, Pembroke. She was the daughter of the late Irving C. Stines and the late Roslyn Stines (nee Battersbee). She was pre-deceased by her uncle Bob Battersbee and grandmother Cherry Battersbee. She attended Francis Patton School and when the family moved to Canada, she attended Dunbarton High School in Pickering, Ontario and later, Windsor University.On returning to Bermuda, she worked at Elbow Beach Hotel, and Delta Airlines, and also held numerous jobs as a caregiver at Pembroke Montessori School, the after-school programme at West Pembroke Primary, and as a sales clerk at Rockon Health Store in Hamilton. Heather was a multi-talented artist who enjoyed catering for friends, sand-castle competitions, face painting for children, jewellery-making, and making Native art with feathers. A fun-loving person with an outgoing nature, she will be remembered for her ability to liven up everyone she met. She took pride in her Pequot heritage and was an active participant of the St David's Islanders and Native Community group, taking part in their Native dance performances and marches in the Bermuda Day Parades.Heather died after several years at the Leisure World nursing facility in Mississauga, Canada where she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. She was 61 years old. She was cremated and plans for a memorial will be announced at a future date. She is survived by one daughter, Noelle Alicia Brangman, who resides in British Columbia, Canada. Respectfully and lovingly submitted by her sisters Anne (Andrea Stines) Francis and Julie Stines.D H AUGUSTUS & SONS FUNERAL HOME



