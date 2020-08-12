It is with great sadness that we announce the death of HELEN IRENE SPURLING, beloved wife of the late Harley 'Billy' Spurling of Smith's Parish; in her 95th year.A family graveside service and interment of ashes will be held at St. John's Churchyard, Pembroke on Thursday August 13, 2020 at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Meals On Wheels at P. O. Box DV 383, Devonshire DV BX or online to www.mealsonwheels.bmShe is survived by her children: Ross, Rick (Jessina) and Lynne; grandchild Ethan; siblings: Dr. William Cooke, Walter (Mingo), Dr. George Cook (Jo), Stephen Cook, Judy Godfrey (Henry), John Cook (Marilyn) of Canada, Robbie Cook (Carolyn) of USA; numerous nieces, nephews and friends both here and abroad.Comfortable colourful attire may be worn.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020