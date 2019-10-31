Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Marva Eva Antoinette Todd. View Sign Obituary

A Home-Going, graveside service for HELEN MARVA EVA ANTIONETTE TODD (NEE GILBERT), beloved wife of the late Aubrey Todd, daughter of the late Clarence and Ruby Gilbert, loving mother to Nicole Todd and the late Angelo Todd, sister to Weldon (Hattie-Ann) Gilbert, Dennis Gilbert, Sharon (Reginald) Pearman, Iris Ramsey and the late Sherman Gilbert and Barrymore Gilbert, in her 83rd year, of Virginia Beach, VA, formerly of Bermuda, will be held at St James Anglican Church, Sandys, Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11am. Lovingly remembered by grandchildren: Lexi and Lindsey; sister-in-law: Natalie Morris; nieces: Donna, Kimberly, Melissa, Michelle (Klaus); nephew: Michael (Gina) and numerous great-nieces and nephews, godchildren, special friends: The Tucker, Cann, Wilson, Perinchief, and Holmes families. Colours may be worn.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME



