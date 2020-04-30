We regret to announce the death of MRS HELEN MARY SWAINSON (nee AGUIAR) beloved wife of the late Mr Edgar Robert Swainson, in her 93rd year mother to Robert R Swainson (Pam), grandmother to Robert F Swainson (Amanda) and Tiffany Mahraoui Swainson, great grandma to Ashley Swainson, Kaitlyn Swainson, and Olivia Swainson.She is survived by her sister Beatrice Hayward (the late Irvin Hayward) and by many relatives and friends. A special thank you to God children Kevin Blee and Scot Henderson and nephew Stephen Hayward.The family would also like to send a special thank you to Dr Hoefert.In loo of flowers please make donations to Age Concern, PO Box HM 2397, Hamilton HM JX.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 30, 2020