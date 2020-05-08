We regret to announce the passing in her 90th year of HELENA "Leenie" CYNTHIA LOUISE SWAN, wife of the late George Raymond Swan, beloved mother to Raymond (Teresa) Swan, Marshael Burt, Vivian (Milton) Burrows, Shanda Lightbourne, David Swan and the late Barbara Swan; grandmother to: Lee Roma Swan, Luquita (Michael) Madeiros, Lezina (Denelvi) Ashton, Letitia (Dawud) Tucker, Desiree (Richard) Holman, Davonne Davis, Danita Swan, Chahila and Andra Gray, Miguel, Michael and Tekania Swan, Shelina Burt, Nathan (Katrina) Darrell and Stephan Lightbourne; great-grandmother to Paul Swan, Angelino and Joshua Madeiros, Kaitlyn, Denelvi Jr and Jonathan Ashton, Raheim Steede, Rayquan Swan, Catara Matthie, Zameena Tucker, Tierra, Davis, Traequan (Lexis) Swan, Antonio and Elijah Davis, Tionna and Quinton Matthews, Ostina and Azazi Gray, Touree and Taire Codrington, Tijuan, Taquan and Tendaji Swan, Josiah and Anaiah Darrell and Stardaysha Williams.She is also the great-great-grandmother to Navi Smith, Zion, Naomi and Remy Swan, Aariyah Matthews, Katai Gray and Siaun Smith. She also leaves behind numerous family and friends. She was predeceased by siblings: Llewellyn (Jackie), David and Leon (Stagus) Castle, Marion Paul, Gertrude Baker, Ermaine Wilkinson, Gloria Bell and Jean Palmer.Amis Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on May 8, 2020