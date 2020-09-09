WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF MR. HENRY HOWARD BREWSTER, husband of the late Mary Brewster nee Ottley, son of the late Frederick and Arabella Brewster, loving father of Romel Brewster, Renea Brooks (William) and Rhonda Brewster-Johnson (Harold), former owner of T1160 and T1112, in his 91st year of 94 Sunny View North Shore Rd Hamilton Parish.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 9, 2020