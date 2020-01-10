Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry James (Junior, Hentruck) Landy. View Sign Obituary

A service celebrating his life will be held at the Augustus Funeral Home Rose Chapel on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11am.Mr. Henry James "Junior", "Hentruck" Landy, beloved son of the late Henry Inglesby and Gloria Imogene Landy (nee Campbell), father to Aiesha Wright, grand-father to Isa King, Ameen King and Ali Shukri, brother to Gloria Landy, Imogene Burrows, Venicia Warner (Cordell), sister-in-law Noreen Landy, nephew to James Landy (Anita) and Marguerite Jones, in his 68th year, of Dunscombe Road, Warwick.Henry was brother to the late Robert Landy and to the late Kenneth Landy.THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING.Henry is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and other relatives and friends.We the family regret to announce the passing of Henry James "Junior", "Hentruck" Landy.



A service celebrating his life will be held at the Augustus Funeral Home Rose Chapel on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11am.Mr. Henry James "Junior", "Hentruck" Landy, beloved son of the late Henry Inglesby and Gloria Imogene Landy (nee Campbell), father to Aiesha Wright, grand-father to Isa King, Ameen King and Ali Shukri, brother to Gloria Landy, Imogene Burrows, Venicia Warner (Cordell), sister-in-law Noreen Landy, nephew to James Landy (Anita) and Marguerite Jones, in his 68th year, of Dunscombe Road, Warwick.Henry was brother to the late Robert Landy and to the late Kenneth Landy.THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING.Henry is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and other relatives and friends.We the family regret to announce the passing of Henry James "Junior", "Hentruck" Landy. Published in The Royal Gazette from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Royal Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers