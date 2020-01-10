A service celebrating his life will be held at the Augustus Funeral Home Rose Chapel on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11am.Mr. Henry James "Junior", "Hentruck" Landy, beloved son of the late Henry Inglesby and Gloria Imogene Landy (nee Campbell), father to Aiesha Wright, grand-father to Isa King, Ameen King and Ali Shukri, brother to Gloria Landy, Imogene Burrows, Venicia Warner (Cordell), sister-in-law Noreen Landy, nephew to James Landy (Anita) and Marguerite Jones, in his 68th year, of Dunscombe Road, Warwick.Henry was brother to the late Robert Landy and to the late Kenneth Landy.THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING.Henry is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and other relatives and friends.We the family regret to announce the passing of Henry James "Junior", "Hentruck" Landy.
Published in The Royal Gazette from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020