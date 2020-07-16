Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Lewis DeSilva. View Sign Obituary

Henry L. DeSilvaSunrise- January 3,1938 Sunset- July 2,2020HENRY LEWIS DESILVA formerly of Harrington Sound Road, was born on January 3rd, 1938 in Paget, Bermuda to Sylvia Grace Hans DeSilva and Charles Frederick Enos. He also lived in St. David's, where he met and married his first wife Cecilie Lillian Foggo. Henry had nine children, 5 boys and 4 girls. Lewis DeSilva (Romona) of East Hartford,CT; Andrea Felder (Richey) of Triangle, VA; Shirley Dorsey (Vernon) of Highland, CA; Norman DeSilva of Randallstown, MD; Terry Smith (Carla) of Paget, Bermuda; Jennifer Caines (Troy) of Devonshire, Bermuda; Don DeSilva (Michelle) of St. David's, Bermuda; Karl DeSilva (Adrianne) of Highland, CA; Cherri DeSilva of Triangle, VA. Henry was predeceased by both parents, brother's Herbert ( Stephanie), John (Pinkey) ,and Charles (Margaret) DeSilva, sisters Gladys Pitcher, Louie Lee and Pearl Blakeney. He is survived by two sisters, Margaret Ann Stanley of Edmond,OK and Venetia Rawlins (James) of Sandy's Parish, Bermuda.He was known as Capt. D to many of his friends, and recognized by his license tag of 1579. He was one of Bermuda's Qualified Tour Guides.Henry joined the SDA church in Bermuda a few years before he sold his Bermuda home and moved to the United States to retire. He lived in Altamonte Springs, FL and later Stafford, VA. He passed away in his sleep in Envoy of Woodbridge Nursing Home in Woodbridge, VAFuneral Services will be at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home in Dale City, VA. on July 19 at 11.00am. Due to Corona virus restrictions there will be limited attendees.Henry also leaves to mourn his granddaughters: Janaye Watson (James), Jennifer Jones (Anthony), Kimberly Roman (Daniel), LeShay Dorsey, Latoya Ible, Danyelle Ible, Dymond DeSilva, Iannah Caines and Cush DeSilva; and grandsons: Shannon Dorsey ( Natalie), Korrin Lightbourne, Terrin Smith (Victoria), Don DeSilva and Cedar DeSilva. He also leaves to mourn a host of great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, church family and friends. May he rest in eternal Peace! Published in The Royal Gazette on July 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Royal Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

