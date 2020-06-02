A memorial celebrating the life of Henry Lincoln "Scarface" Santucci Sr, in his 61st year, formerly of Princess Street, Hamilton, son of the late Graham and the late Esther Santucci; father to Debrina Simons and Henry Santucci Jr, will be held at a later date.Henry will also be lovingly remembered by: sisters Eunice Lambert and Lois Richardson, brothers Alpheus & Malcolm Santucci; grandchildren Rayheim Smith, Jaheim Santucci, Kizaria Simons and Jahni Santucci; uncle Elder Jairus Landy (Dr Nathley) aunts Ruth Hayward, Mary Ebbin, Elah Raynor (Cyril), Rose & June Santucci; special cousins Daniel Hayward & Dr Jewel Landy; nieces, nephews and cousins too numerous to mention. He will definitely be missed by Swinging Doors and the Sidewalk Crew and all his customers. Henry was predeceased by siblings Shirley & Graham Santucci. AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on June 2, 2020