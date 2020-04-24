We regret to announce the passing of Herbert Irving "Topsy" Carey on April 19, 2020, in his 83rd year.The loved ones who are left to cherish his memory are daughter: Celestina Carey; sisters: Millicent Burgess, Cynthia Darrell, Beryl Whitter (LeRoy), Ivy Thompson; sister-in-law: Gloria Carey (Spenser); grandsons: Grant J. Farrell & Quinn S. Farrell; nephews and nieces: Dr Jay Carey, Jill Carey-Caines, Jon Carey (Dawn), Anton Carey (Carol), Michael Ealy, John Ealy (Angela), Kim Lambert, Albert Carey (Leanora), Pamela Thomas (John), Wayne Carey (Patrina), Cheryl Ann Darrell and Jefferson Darrell, Candace Seymour (Al) and Joy Eve (Vernon), Dr Kevin Harney & Dr Tracey-Lynne Harney; special cousin: Noel Stevens (Elonda); special friends: Kathleen Ford, Harold Smith and numerous other members of the Carey, Harris, and Stevens family. Topsy was predeceased by his parents: James Herbert Carey & Doris Vivian Carey; sisters: Rhyllis Harney (Fabian), Vivian Ealy (George); brothers: Alfred Carey (Eleanor), Basil Carey; nephews and niece: Michael Carey; Raymond Carey; Kathyann Ealy. Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 24, 2020