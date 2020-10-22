Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HILDA CORRINE DENISE WADDELL. View Sign Service Information Amis Memorial Chapel 8 Khyber Pass Warwick , Bermuda WK 03 (441)-236-0155 Obituary

We regret to announce the passing of HILDA CORRINE DENISE WADDELL (NEE DE MELLO) in her 63rd year of 1 Cashew City Road, St. George's, daughter of the late Joseph and Ada Kathleen De Mello (nee Lewis); loving wife to Kelvin Ross Waddell; cherished mother to Lynnette and Joyce (Kamion); and beloved 'VoVo' to Kimora and Kamion Jr 'KJ'.Funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, St. George at 1.00pm. THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING.She leaves to be mourned by her sisters Maria De Mello and Pebbles 'Shirley' (Jorge) Da Silva; brothers Dennis Lewis and Ernest (Zena) Mello and sister-in-law Emily Mello, Donna, Mowry, Wayne Waddell, Cheryle Inman, Helene Waddell and Darlene Lansdell; aunt Lillian Furtado; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins both here and abroad; goddaughters and nieces Lakeisha DeMello, Trimea Roland and Samantha Simmons; godparents Vita and Evaristo Vieira and Natalie Rego-Sousa; Special Friends Omara Smith and family, Roger and Connie Medeiros and family, Debbie Correia and family, Mary Fox and family, Lorraine 'Pie' O'Connor and family, Dawn Dublin and family; Denise Gardner and Family, Gloria Joynes and the Wade family, Dr. Jamieson and KEMH Wound Care Team, District Nurses, Curtis and ICU Wards, Pastor D. Randolph Wilson and Pastor Hector Quinones.She was predeceased by her siblings: Billy, Ian, Keith, Barry, Patricia, Wilhelmina, Judy, and Manuel and mother-in-law Blanche Waddell.In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Bermuda Diabetes Association, P.O. Box HM 12, Hamilton HM AX.Please adhere to Covid-19 restrictions and masks must be worn.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory Published in The Royal Gazette from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Royal Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

