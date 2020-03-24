We regret to announce the passing of MRS. HILDA IRENE MINORS, wife of the late Kenneth Minors and daughter of the late Mildred Borgesson Smith and the late Edward Westmore Smith, loving mother to Ivor Minors (Marion), Judy Minors, Beda Hylton, Wallace Minors, Kevin Minors (Lyn), Karen Trott (Irwin) and Kendall Minors in her 89th year of 45 Ord Road, Warwick WK 09.A graveside service will be held on Thursday 2nd April, 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery, Warwick at 3.00pm.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Mar. 24, 2020