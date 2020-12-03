We regret to announce the passing of THE HON LEONARD O GIBBONS, J P, beloved husband of Sally Gibbons, of Smith's Parish in his 83rd year, on November 20, 2020.Leonard is also survived by his daughter Susan Gray (Jonathan); daughter-in-law Dianna Gibbons Bluck (Greg); loving grandchildren Annabelle and Emily Gray, Lawrence, Abigail and Danielle Gibbons; devoted brother Dr Robert Gibbons (Dorothy); niece Bonnie Gibbons; many other special friends and family. Leonard was predeceased by his parents Leonard Ernest and Rhona Thelma Gibbons; son Geoffrey Gibbons and nephew Christopher Gibbons.A Private interment of ashes will be held.A Memorial service will be held at a later date.Donations in his memory may be made to: Holy Trinity Church via direct deposit to Bank of N T Butterfield account #20006060017427100; or to the Bermuda Cancer and Health Centre at 46 Point Finger Road, Paget DV 04.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020