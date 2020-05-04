It is with great sadness we announce the passing of the Hon. STANLEY WILLIAM LOWE, JP., MP., son of the late Ivy and George Lowe, beloved husband of Edwina Bowen-Lowe; loving father to Coleridge Lowe (Sabine) and Therese Bradley (LL Bradley) and step daughter Kim Bowen in his 82nd year of 15 West Avenue, Sunnyside Park Lane, Southampton.Lovingly remembered by grandchildren Tajae Lowe, Genevieve Bradley and Jayden Lowe; brothers Mallory, Leslie (Wilma), Randolph (Deborah), Robert (Maxine) and Carlton (deceased) (Barbara); sisters Annie and Carolann; predeceased by siblings Willard (Mary), Sidney (Lorraine), Hattie (Gladwin), Addison (Maurline), Sinclair (Balerie), Benjamin, Reginald, Bernard, Ivy and Victor; special friends Josephine Didier Lowe (mother of children), Ottiwell Simmons, Walter Roberts, Cal Smith, and the late Reginald Burrows. He will be sadly missed by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and numerous relatives and friends. A private graveside service will be held and a memorial service will be held at a later date. AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on May 4, 2020