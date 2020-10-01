WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF MR. HOWARD RODNEY SIMMONS, beloved husband to Maxine L. Simmons, son of the late Howard and Mary Simmons, loving father to H. Shannon Simmons (Rosnell), Danny Simmons (Doreen) and Danielle An'Mai, brother to Michael Simmons, Barbara Thigpen, Freida Dowling (Michael) and the late Collin Simmons (Marionette), in his 82nd year of 15 Claytown, Hamilton Parish.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 1, 2020