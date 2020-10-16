Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HOWARD RODNEY SIMMONS. View Sign Service Information D.H. Augustus & Sons Funeral Home 5 Elliott Street Hamilton , Bermuda HM 10 (441)-292-5251 Obituary

WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF: - Mr. Howard Rodney Simmons. A Home going service for the late MR. HOWARD RODNEY SIMMONS, beloved husband to Maxine L. Simmons (nee Castle), son of the late Howard and Mary Simmons (nee Brown), loving father to H. Shannon Simmons (Rosnell), Danny Simmons (Doreen) and Danielle An'Mai, brother to Michael Simmons, Barbara Thigpen (U.S.A.), Freida Dowling (Michael) (Canada) and the late Collin Simmons (Marionette), in his 82nd year of 15 Claytown, Hamilton Parish will be held at The New Testament Church of God, Heritage Worship Centre, 59 Dundonald St., Hamilton, on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 12.00noon.Interment will follow the service at St. John's Cemetery, Pembroke.Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Augustus Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 7.30pm â€" 9.00pm.Lovingly remembered by grandchildren: S. A. Kheersan Simmons, Kinshasa An'mai, J. Azzari T. Simmons, Daniel R.E. Simmons, Dietrich M.E. Simmons, Yifter An'mai; sister-in-law: Marlene Cann; brothers-in-law: Craig Castle (Victoria), Wendell Castle; nephews: James Thigpen (Andrea), Vincent Thigpen, James Simmons (Cammie), Stephen Simmons, Dwayne Francis, Danny Douglas, Lawrence Thomas, Cornell Castle (Patricia), Sheridan Castle, W. Gavin Cann, Gary Cann Sr.; nieces: Lauriette Lofton, Chryselle Simmons, Lawreida Cartwright, Lawriette Thomas, Donna Johnson, Monique Castle, Sharon Correia, Karen Castle; godson: Tyrone Sampson; uncle: Gladwyn Simmons; special friends: Tyrone Sampson, Gladwyn Lambert; many more cousins, relatives and friends too numerous to mention.Howard Simmons was predeceased by brother-in-law: Sinclair Castle; uncles: Joseph A. Brown Jr. and James Henry 'D.A.' Brown, Walter Simmons; aunts: Albertha and Pearl Brown; Isabel Thomas, Joyce Davis, and Helen Seymour. Colours may be worn. Please adhere to all Covid-19 Protective Measures inclusive of Social Distancing and Wearing of Masks. Please Visit



