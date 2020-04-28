Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HUBERT NATALESTON SPENCE Jr.. View Sign Obituary

It is with sincere regret we announce the passing and cremation of HUBERT NATALESTON 'HOOVER COOKIE' SPENCE JR., the son of the late Hubert Natalestton Spence Sr. and Lavinia Spence (Woods) on April 8th, 2020 in his 65th year. He was predeceased by his sister Rosemarie spence; brother Ernest Spence and niece Jamesha Spence.Profoundly remembered by his sisters Juday Spence (Wendell), Gloria Brangman (David) and Laurie Trott; brothers Scott and Allan DeGraff and family; nieces Konika (Terrence) and Kizzy Spence, Jasmine Brangman and Sudan Furbert; nephews Comal and Michael Spence; great nieces Zaria Dill Spence, C'leisha Spence, Z'marie Vickers and Roniya Hinton; special aunt Nora; uncle Neville and their families; The Woods Family, The Gumbs-Spence Family, special mentions Denise and Fancie Bowen Tucker, Marcus and Troy Fox, Dwayne Minors, Cammie Smith, Kadecia Spence, Yard Crew, Roddy Nesbitt and Colin Washington; numerous family and friends here and abroad.Our thanks and appreciation to Augustus Funeral Home and their



