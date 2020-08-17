Hubert "Jinks" Rogers

Obituary

We regret to announce the passing of Hubert "Jinks" Rogers, son of the late Estella Rogers and George Hazel. Beloved husband to Joan Rogers (DeGraff) of 62 years. Father to Danny, Hubert "Doodie" (Marvelyn), Michael (Juliette), Larry (Kathi), Joanne, Shawnette and "adopted" daughter Vernelle Crockwell (Stuart). In his 81st year, of 23 Orchard Grove, Pembroke.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Aug. 17, 2020
