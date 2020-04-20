We regret to announce the passing of HUGHAL WILFORD FURBERT, son of Mrs. Myrtle Furbert (nee Astwood) and the late Lancelot Furbert of Matilda Smith William Rest Home, Kent Ave. Devonshire, formerly of Hog Bay Level, Sandys, in his 67th year. He is also survived by siblings Lancelot, Jr. (Margo), Allan, Frances, Stephen (Sylvern), Antoine, and Angela Furbert; nephews Lance Furbert III, Demetri Pamplin, Darian Pamplin (Rosheena); Jamin and Anthony Furbert; nieces Leah Furbert; Rachel Outerbridge (Emmanuel); Kalita Furbert; great nephews and nieces Seth Furbert; Zydon Lightbourne Furbert; Kallai and Samaa Outerbridge; Juniper Oldham and numerous other relatives and friends.A private graveside service will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 20, 2020