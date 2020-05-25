We regret to announce the passing of Humphrey Randolph "Teets" Dickinson, in his 91st year of "Sea Splash", 55 North Shore Road, Pembroke, beloved husband of the late Thelma Celeste Dickinson, son of the late Humphrey and Ruth Dickinson. Loving father to Debra Paynter (Richard), and the late Randolph William Dickinson, pre-deceased by sisters Gloria Bascome, Sheila Swan and Mae Dickinson. Lovingly remembered by grandchildren Kyhan Smith (Tara), Latanya Carmichael (Jamie), Sean Dickinson (Renee), Angela Dickinson, Keenan Paynter, Amber Paynter- Bradshaw, Jules and Jayde Dickinson; great grandchildren Maceo, Malia, Noah and Tikoa. He will be sadly missed by nieces, nephews, Bright Temple family and Probation Services family, and a host of other relatives and friends. A private graveside service is being planned. AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette from May 25 to May 26, 2020