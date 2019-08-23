Hyacinth Lenore Butterfield

Obituary

AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Mrs Hyacinth Lenore Butterfield. A home-going service for Mrs Hyacinth Lenore Butterfield, of 1 Loyal Hill Crescent, Devonshire, daughter of the late Oscar K. Packwood and Susan Olive Packwood.There will be a graveside service at St John's Church, Pembroke on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 9am.THERE WILL BE NO VIEWINGS.Lovingly remembered by husband: Frederick A. Butterfield; brother: Gladwin Packwood (Juanita); niece: Joy Duffy and family; nephew: Andrew and other loving relatives and friends; special friend: Charlene Smith, The Loyal Hill Community and many compassionate caregivers.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019
