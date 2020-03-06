We regret to announce the death of MR. IAN BROWN, beloved husband of the late May Brown and loving father to Linda Brown, of Paget Parish in his 90th. year.Funeral services are being planned for Thursday March 19, 2020 at Christ Church in Warwick.In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to PALS at P. O. Box DV 19, Devonshire DV BX or online to www.pals.bmCondolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020