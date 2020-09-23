A memorial service celebrating the life of IAN BROWN, beloved father of Linda Brown of Paget Parish will be held on Friday, the 25th of September, 2020 at Christ Church Warwick, the Church of Scotland, Middle Road, Warwick at 4.00pmIn lieu of flowers, donations in Ian's memory may be made to PALS at P. O. Box DV 19, Devonshire DV BX or online to www.pals.bmIan will be happily remembered my many former colleagues and friends both here and abroad Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2020