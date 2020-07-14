WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF:- MRS. IDA ALICE LODGE, wife of the late Bernard Lodge, daughter of the late James and Gladys Thompson (nee Wade), loving mother to Dennis 'Tim' and Gilbert 'Johnny' Lodge and Bernette Cann, sister to John Thompson, the late Robert, Samuel, Ernest, Muriel and Alice Thompson, in her 102nd year of Top Square Apt. 10, 4 Barrack Street, St. Georges.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on July 14, 2020