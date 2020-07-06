WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF:- IDA LOUISE GWENDOLYN YOUNG, daughter of the late Claudine and Kenneth Young, loving mother to Hashim Shawki (Donna), Lionel Young (Roseanda), Kevin Young, Milton Stephens III (Kathy), Tahir Shawki, the late Wesley and Ivan Young, sister to Wendell Young, the late Willis Smith and Kenyatta Young, in her 84th year of 12 Ferguson Park, Unit 10, St. David's.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on July 6, 2020