IDA MARIE CAINES

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IDA MARIE CAINES.
Service Information
Amis Memorial Chapel
8 Khyber Pass
Warwick, Bermuda
WK 03
(441)-236-0155
Obituary

It is regretfully announced that IDA MARIE CAINES of # 54 Cobb's Hill, Warwick passed away on September 20, 2020 in her 78th year. A private graveside service celebrating her life was held on Saturday, 3rd October 2020.She was the beloved wife to Sinclair Caines, daughter of the late Joseph and the late Ida Simons; cherished mother to Lecolia, Shannon and Daniel Caines and loving grandmother of Toronte, Leaira and Torleair Caines, Cory Burgess, Zyhajhae, Zahnajae, Zahniyun and Zahiyah Darrell and Danshun Swann (deceased). AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.