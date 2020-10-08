It is regretfully announced that IDA MARIE CAINES of # 54 Cobb's Hill, Warwick passed away on September 20, 2020 in her 78th year. A private graveside service celebrating her life was held on Saturday, 3rd October 2020.She was the beloved wife to Sinclair Caines, daughter of the late Joseph and the late Ida Simons; cherished mother to Lecolia, Shannon and Daniel Caines and loving grandmother of Toronte, Leaira and Torleair Caines, Cory Burgess, Zyhajhae, Zahnajae, Zahniyun and Zahiyah Darrell and Danshun Swann (deceased). AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 8, 2020