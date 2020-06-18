It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Irene Gertrude (Dowling) Young beloved wife of the late Eric 'Buster' Young and daughter of the late Charles O. Dowling and Geraldine (Desilva) Dowling, of Scott's Hill Road, Sandys in her 95th year.Irene leaves to cherish her memory brother Seth Bernard Dowling (Elizabeth), sister-in-law Eloise Dowling, many nieces, nephews, relatives, adopted family, friends and special cousins Gladys Tucker and Sally Perinchief.She was predeceased by brothers Charles, Leon (Amy), Edison (Ilene), William, niece Diane Turner and special cousin Patricia Lambert. Sunrise: May 17th, 1926 â€" Sunset June 14th, 2020AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on June 18, 2020