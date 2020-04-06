We regret to announce the passing of Ms Irene Patricia Walbaum, who is survived by her daughter Brittney Walbaum, her grand-dog Andie Walbaum, her sister Margaret Wayne, and many friends and patients. As a dedicated nurse for over 40 years, Irene touched many lives. She had a passion for helping people, which showed in her work in emergency, the medical outpatient clinic, the children's ward, and many other parts of the hospital.Irene spread her love throughout the community by volunteering. A private graveside service will take place, and a full memorial will take place later. Irene will be sorely missed by all who knew the strong, inspirational woman she was. May she rest in peace.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 6, 2020