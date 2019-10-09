AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of MRS ISLA EDITH SYMONDS, daughter of the late Eustace and Agatha Crichlow, beloved wife of the late Wallace Symonds, mother of Carlos Symonds (Vernetta), Ramon Symonds and Troy Symonds, special daughter Dornell Williams, sister to Eustace Crichlow (the late Patricia), Clevelyn Crichlow (Rose) and Michael Crichlow (Francine), the late Ismae Deshields, Gladys Wainwright (the late Herbert), June Crichlow, Renee McHardy (the late Tyrone) and Betty Butterfield (the late Leonard), in her 90th year, of 21 West Park Lane, Pembroke. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019