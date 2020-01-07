We regret to announce the death of ISMAY EVANGELINE (Nee MING), ANDERSON, STEEDE, predeceased by husbands Noel W. Anderson, Harold V. Steede, mother of Leslie Ming, "Louie Dyer", Quillard Aikins, Dorothy Peniston, Clifton "Bummie" Anderson, Francine Trott and mother of the late Reginald "Big Eats" Ming, Ruth McCloud, Roslyn "Rosie" Greaves, Album "Alabama" , Calvin "Nick", John "Grizzles" and Philip "Phoopa" Anderson, in her 104th year, of Wellington, St George's. Funeral services are being planned for Sunday, January 12, 2020.Further particulars will be announced later.ALPHA Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
Published in The Royal Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020