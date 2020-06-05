It is with great sadness that we announce the death of J. Christopher "Kit" Astwood O.B.E., J.P., son of the late Sir Jeffrey and Lady Astwood, dearly loved husband of Denise, devoted father to their son Christopher and his wife Keren.He is also survived by son Bryan Astwood and wife Chiharu, daughters Jean Astwood, Margaret Proulx and husband Charlie and Bridget Gale and husband Danny and also by 6 grandchildren.A private Graveside Service will be held.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Royal Gazette on June 5, 2020