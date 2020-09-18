We regret to announce the passing of former Chief Nursing Officer JACQUELINE ELIZABETH DORA LIGHTBOURNE, M.B.E. on Wednesday 9th, September 2020 daughter of the late Gladys and Orin Hall, mother of Yuri Lightbourne, grandmother of Gemma and Natalie Lightbourne, sister of Patricia Lightbourne, aunt of Shawn Lightbourne, special cousins Jean Clarke, special godmother to Leslie Clarke Robinson, Karen Wainwright Tucker, and Bryce Plac, special friends Movita Roberts, Winnifred Simons, Eleanor Joell, and Helen Mateen. Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later dateAMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 18, 2020