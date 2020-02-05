AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the death of MR JAMES ALONZO DANIELS, husband of the late Wilhemina Daniels, son of the late Joseph and Mildred Daniels, loving father to Brenda Daniels and the late Larry Daniels, brother to the late Luthan and Levi Daniels, Charlotte James, Mildred Williams and Pauline Daniels, in his 98th year, of 11 North Hill, Pembroke. Funeral service arrangements have been made for Monday, February 10, 2020, at The Wesley Methodist Church, Church Street, Hamilton at 2pm.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020