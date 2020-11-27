Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SENSEI JAMES CLINTON BURNELL WILLIAMS. View Sign Obituary

A Memorial Service celebrating the life of SENSEI JAMES CLINTON BURNELL WILLIAMS in his 87th year, of 21 Palmetto Mews, Unit 3, Palmetto Road, Pembroke HM 16, son of the late Clinton (Peter) and Norma Williams, beloved husband of Giuseppina, father of (the late) Antoinette Butterfield (the late Dale), Clinton Williams (Jennifer), Tsuruoka Williams (Benito), Nia Williams-Myles (Douglas), Halim Muhammad Urban (Jessica) and Iris Tacca, will be held on 28th November, 2020 at Open Door Christian Assembly, Tommy Fox Road, Southside, St David's at 6pm in the evening.He also leaves to cherish his memory, brother Tyrone Williams and sister Dianne Trott (Roy), grandchildren Ravone Butterfield, Raemar Butterfield, Jazmyn Williams, Gabrielle Williams, Elijah Urban, Jayden Urban, Kai Urban and Micah Urban, great grandchild Raequan Woolridge Butterfield, the bodybuilding and martial arts communities, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.He will be greatly missed by the members and students of the JCB School of Survival Arts.He was predeceased by bothers Rueben (Chico), Wendall (Colin), Michael and sister Janet.PLEASE NOTE BECAUSE OF COVID19 REGULATIONS THE SERVICE WILL BE ATTENDED BY FAMILY ONLY. FOR THOSE WHO WISH TO CELEBRATE HIS MEMORY WITH THE FAMILY, PLEASE JOIN US ON FACEBOOK LIVE:



