A funeral service for JAMES EDWARD "JOHNNY" HALL, beloved son of the late Clinton and Winifred Hall, in his 90th year, of 17 Barry Road, St George GE04 will be held at the Ebenezer Methodist Church, St George on Saturday, 14, September 2019 at 2pm.THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING.Internment will follow at the Ebenezer Methodist Cemetery, St George.Surviving are siblings: Gladwin "Doc" Hall (Lillian), Frederick I. Hall, Cyril R. Hall (Carol), Marion W. Hall Paynter (Albert); cherished partner: Jeannette Augustus; special nephews: Frederick Hall (Sharry), Clinton Paynter (Lovette); nephews: Troy Hall (Lisa), Stephen Hall; special niece: Jean Ann Moe (Ian); nieces: Donna, Marisa Stone (Aidan); special grandson: Jamal Williams; extended family: Deborah Bean and family, Melva Paynter and family; special friends: Dave Foggo, Warren "Mickey" Foggo, David and Roseann Wall, Mike Diaz of NY, Vernon Swainson, Gregory Jacobs, Janet Smith; nurses Aids: Christina Smith and Maria Booth, other nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.ALPHA Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019